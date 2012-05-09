FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Lanco says gets court nod for township project
May 9, 2012 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

India's Lanco says gets court nod for township project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - India’s Lanco Infratech has got an order from the country’s top court to resume development on a 50-billion-rupee ($939 million) township project in the southern city of Hyderabad, the company said.

The engineering and construction company had invested 25 billion rupees on the 100 acre Lanco Hills township, when a dispute with a religious group over ownership of the land halted work in 2011.

Lanco, which had bought the land from the government in 2005, can now resume development and start selling finished homes, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Six residential towers are nearly complete and another six towers are under construction, it said. ($1 = 53.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

