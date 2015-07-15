FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

India must build consensus on land reform quickly - minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - India’s government said on Wednesday a consensus was needed quickly to pass a business-friendly land reform law, or else a legislative deadlock would have to be broken by allowing federal states to pass their own measures.

“Either the centre must build a coalition and pass the land bill quickly, or give the flexibility to the states to pass their own laws,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a news conference.

He spoke after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with leaders of India’s federal states. Only 16 of 29 chief ministers attended the talks, with Jaitley accusing some from opposition parties of a “boycott”.

Modi has been unable to pass amendments that make it easier for government and business to forcibly buy land for development, because he lacks a majority in the upper house of parliament. The bill is a key element of his economic agenda.

The opposition Congress party, which lost a 2014 general election to Modi, opposes the changes, which it denounces as anti-farmer. Another fight over the land bill looms at parliament’s monsoon session which is due to begin next week.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Robert Birsel

