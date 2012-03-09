FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-India's Larsen & Toubro to appoint Venkataramanan as CEO
March 9, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-India's Larsen & Toubro to appoint Venkataramanan as CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Chairman and managing director roles to be split

* Incumbent chairman Naik to be executive chairman until 2017 (Adds details,)

MUMBAI, March 9 (Reuters) - Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro said Executive Director K. Venkataramanan will take over as chief executive and managing director from April 1, relieving Chairman A.M. Naik from running day-to-day operations.

With the split in the roles of chairman and CEO, the chairman will focus on strategy, while the CEO will look after operations, the company said on Friday.

Naik will continue as executive chairman until 2017.

L&T has been searching for successors for top leadership for several years.

“The young generation don’t want to come in the heavy industries ... so we have a hard time getting the top talent in this industry,” Naik told reporters.

Venkataramanan joined L&T as a graduate engineering trainee in 1969.

Shares of L&T, which has a market capitalisation of about $7.6 billion, closed 5.24 percent higher at 1,302.35 rupees.

The stock has increased in value by 7 times since Naik took over in December 2003. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ted Kerr)

