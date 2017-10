MUMBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - India’s Larsen and Toubro expects 15-20 percent growth in new order wins and revenue in fiscal year 2012/13, Chief Financial Officer R. Shankar Raman said on Monday.

The engineering conglomerate earlier reported a better-than-expected 14 percent growth in net profit for quarter ended March. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)