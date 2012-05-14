UPDATE 1-India's L&T sees 15-20 pct rise in FY13 orders, revenue

* Q4 net at 19.2 bln rupees vs 16.1 bln rupees estimate

* Expects to maintain margins at 11.8 pct in 2012/13

* New order wins in last fiscal year down 12 pct

* Plans to enter Brazil, Turkey in 2013/14

By Ketan Bondre

MUMBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Larsen and Toubro, India’s top engineering conglomerate, said it sees 15-20 percent growth in revenue and order wins this fiscal year after quarterly profit beat forecasts despite slower order inflows and deferred project bids.

The company expects to maintain its standalone operating profit margins of 11.8 percent in the current financial year, its chief financial, officer R . Shankar Raman, said on Monday.

“Our endeavourer is to maintain the margins...However, we should factor 50 basis points volatility in the margins,” Raman said.

Larsen, however, did not meet its trimmed down outlook for 5 percent growth in new order wins for the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended on March 31 and said new orders fell to 705.7 b i llion rupees ($13.18 billion) during the year.

“Our order inflows are down 12 percent over the year because of deferred project bids and lost jobs (orders),” Raman said.

It had cut its new order growth forecast to 5 percent from 15 percent in October.

Larsen plans to explore new markets in Brazil and Turkey in the next fiscal year, its chairman, A.M. Naik, said, adding it plans to raise revenue from overseas markets to 25 percent from 18 percent by 2015/16.

A slowdown in the domestic economy has resulted in sluggish industrial capital expenditures, causing contractions in fresh order wins for capital goods and engineering majors such as Bharat Heavy Electricals and L&T.

India’s industrial output fell 3.5 percent in March from a year earlier as capital goods output slumped 21.3 percent during the month, data on Friday showed.

Investors are watching for more rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India after it made a sharper-than-expected cut to its main lending rate in April.

BEATS ESTIMATE

The Mumbai-based company said net profit rose 13.9 percent to 19.2 billion rupees in fiscal fourth quarter from a year earlier. Sales rose 21 percent to 184.61 billion rupees, it said.

Analysts expected the ships-to-software company to report January-March standalone net profit of 16.1 billion rupees on revenue of 183.5 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

L&T said its engineering and construction segment grew 23.4 percent in January-March to 166.38 billion rupees, while sales at its electrical and electronics division rose 15 percent to 9.98 billion rupees.

Shares in Larsen & Toubro, valued at $13 billion, have gained more than 16 percent this year to outperform the broader market, which is up more than 7 percent. The stock was up 1.6 percent to 1,156.25 rupees at 1003 GMT.