FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Larsen & Toubro 4Q profit rises 69 pct; beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

India's Larsen & Toubro 4Q profit rises 69 pct; beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) , India’s biggest engineer, on Friday beat analyst estimates by posting a 69 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, thanks to a steep gain in revenue from its infrastructure and heavy engineering businesses.

Net profit from continuing operations reached 27.23 billion Indian rupees ($461 million) in January-March from 16.1 billion rupees a year earlier, L&T said in a statement.

The result compared with the 16.15 billion rupees mean of 15 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares of L&T, which lays roads and makes ships, trains and power plant equipment, closed 0.27 percent lower ahead of the release, compared with a flat benchmark index. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.