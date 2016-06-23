FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's state-run insurer LIC chief resigns - sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2016 / 7:51 AM / a year ago

India's state-run insurer LIC chief resigns - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - S.K. Roy, the head of India's state-run Life Insurance Corp, the biggest single investor in the country, has tendered his resignation two years before his term was due to end, two sources with direct knowledge said on Thursday.

Roy has written to the finance ministry but his resignation is yet to be confirmed, said a senior executive at the insurer, as also a senior government official. Both sources declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The sources did not know the reasons for the resignation.

Roy and an LIC spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

Roy had been with the insurer more than three decades after rising through the ranks to be appointed chairman in 2013.

Under his leadership, LIC has stuck to its traditionally cautious investment approach. The state-run insurer is the largest singe investor in stocks in India and holds close to 18 trillion rupees ($267.25 billion) in assets.

Roy also has been head of LIC at a time of rising competition from private insurers.

Roy's resignation was earlier reported by local media. ($1 = 67.3525 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.