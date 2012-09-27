FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's LIC Housing plans $250 mln-$270 mln share sale-sources
September 27, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

India's LIC Housing plans $250 mln-$270 mln share sale-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - India’s LIC Housing Finance has hired five banks including Citigroup and HSBC for an institutional share sale to raise between $250 million and $270 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The mortgage lender has also hired Nomura, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Avendus Capital for the share sale, which is expected to be launched in the next couple of weeks, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information was not yet public.

LIC Housing Finance, Kotak Mahindra and Nomura were not immediately available for comment, while Citigroup, HSBC and Avendus declined to comment. (Reporting by Indulal P.M. and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tony Munroe)

