FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's IOC to buy spot LNG cargo from BG Group - exec
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 13, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

India's IOC to buy spot LNG cargo from BG Group - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - India’s top state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp has awarded to BG Group a tender to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on August 27, a company executive said.

The company said in July it planned to buy at least one spot LNG cargo a month in 2015/16 to take advantage of lower short-term prices.

This will be the third spot cargo procured directly by India’s largest refiner which has turned its focus to expanding its gas business. It bought a cargo from Vitol and Excelerate previously. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.