Indian govt had 221.67 bln rupees outstanding loans from cbank as of Nov 1

MUMBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 221.67 billion rupees ($3.54 billion)outstanding loans from the central bank as of Nov. 1, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period.

State governments had no loans outstanding from the central bank as of Nov. 1, compared with 8.64 billion rupees in the week-ago period. ($1 = 62.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)