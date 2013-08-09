Indian govt had 453.08 bln rupees outstanding loans from cbank as of Aug 2

MUMBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government had 453.08 billion rupees ($7.44 billion) of outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug 2, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had 186.45 billion rupees of outstanding loans in the week-ago period, the RBI said.

State governments had 0.94 billion rupees of outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 2, compared with 3.82 billion rupees a week earlier. ($1 = 60.87 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)