August 16, 2013 / 11:48 AM / in 4 years

Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Aug 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 9, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had 453.08 billion rupees ($7.3 billion) of outstanding loans in the week-ago period, the RBI said.

State governments had 11 billion rupees of outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 9, compared with 0.94 billion rupees a week earlier. ($1 = 61.7 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
