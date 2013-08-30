FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Aug 23
August 30, 2013 / 11:38 AM / in 4 years

Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Aug 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 23, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period.

State governments had 7.10 billion rupees ($108.07 million) outstanding loans from the central bank as of Aug. 23. They had 13.68 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week-ago period.($1 = 65.7 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

