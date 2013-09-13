Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Sept 6

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Sept. 6, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period too, the RBI said.

State governments had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Sept. 6, compared with 290 million rupees ($4.6 million) a week earlier. ($1 = 63.5 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)