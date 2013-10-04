Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Sept 27

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Sept. 27, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period as well.

State governments had 800 million rupees ($13 million) of loan from the central bank as of Sept. 27, the RBI said, compared with 11.60 billion rupees in the week ago period. ($1 = 61.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)