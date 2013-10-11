FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Oct 4
October 11, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Oct 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Oct. 4, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period as well.

State governments had 8.99 billion rupees ($147.1 million) of loan outstanding from the central bank as of Oct. 4 compared with 800 million rupees in the week ago period.

$1 = 61.1 rupees Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair

