Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Oct 25
#Credit Markets
November 1, 2013 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Oct 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Oct. 25, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period as well.

State governments had 8.64 billion rupees ($140.6 million) of loans outstanding from the central bank as of Oct. 25, compared with 21.48 billion rupees in the week-ago period. ($1 = 61.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

