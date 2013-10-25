FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Oct 18
October 25, 2013

Indian govt had no outstanding loans from cbank as of Oct 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as of Oct. 18, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week-ago period as well.

State governments had 21.48 billion rupees ($348.7 million) of loans outstanding from the central bank as of Oct. 18, compared with 9.53 billion rupees in the week-ago period.

$1 = 61.6 rupees Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

