India's Lupin launches generic TriCor in U.S.
November 20, 2012 / 10:45 AM / 5 years ago

India's Lupin launches generic TriCor in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd said on Tuesday it launched a generic version of Abbott Laboratories’ cholesterol lowering drug TriCor in the United States.

Lupin got its generic fenofibrate drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last December.

Tricor tablets have annual sales of $1.26 billion in the United States, Lupin said in a statement.

Valued $4.46 billion, shares in Lupin closed 1.11 percent up at 568.15 rupees on Tuesday, when the Mumbai stock market was almost flat.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
