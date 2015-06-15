FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Mahindra wins components production contract from Airbus
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 15, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

India's Mahindra wins components production contract from Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Mahindra Aerospace, a wholly-owned unit of India’s diversified Mahindra Group, said on Monday it had won a multi-year contract from Airbus Group to make and supply aerospace components to the European planemaker.

Mahindra Aerospace will produce the aero-components in India and the deliveries to Airbus will start this year, the Indian company said, adding deliverables under the contract would be in excess of a million parts per annum.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The contract is part of the Indian government’s “make in India” vision, Mahindra group flagship Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman and Managing Director Anand Mahindra said in a company statement.

He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to boost the country’s manufacturing sector, where growth has slowed from the near double-digit percentage rates seen in 2008. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.