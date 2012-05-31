FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Mahindra says to spend 50 bln rupees on capex
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2012 / 9:02 AM / 5 years ago

India's Mahindra says to spend 50 bln rupees on capex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker, will spend 50 billion rupees ($888 million) on capital expenditure over the next three years starting 2012/13, a company executive said on Thursday.

Mahindra plans to spend an additional 25 billion rupees on investments including acquisitions over the next three years, said Pawan Goenka, head of the company’s automotive and farm equipment divisions.

The company is in talks with subsidiary Ssangyong’s Russian distributor to sell Mahindra vehicles in Russia, Goenka said.

Mahindra, the flagship company of the $14.4 billion Mahindra Group conglomerate, reported a forecast-beating 44 percent jump in quarterly profit this week, on strong volume growth in the face of rising input costs. ($1 = 56.30 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.