India's Mahindra expects tractor sales growth to slow
May 31, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

India's Mahindra expects tractor sales growth to slow

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker, expects tractor sales growth in India to slow to 5-6 percent in 2012/13 from 10-12 percent forecast earlier, a company official said on Thursday.

Mahindra, the flagship company of the $14.4 billion Mahindra Group conglomerate, reported a forecast-beating 44 percent jump in quarterly profit this week, on strong volume growth in the face of rising input costs. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

