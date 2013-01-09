FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Mahindra to invest $900 mln in Mahindra-Ssangyong over 4 yrs
January 9, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

India's Mahindra to invest $900 mln in Mahindra-Ssangyong over 4 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India’s Mahindra & Mahindra will invest $900 million over the next four years in products to be developed jointly with its South Korean unit Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd, Mahindra’s automotive president said on Wednesday.

The investment is separate from Mahindra’s planned spend of 50 billion rupees ($908 million) on its own products over three years ending in 2014, said Pawan Goenka, who is also chairman of luxury SUV manufacturer Ssangyong.

Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle manufacturer, also builds tractors, trucks and motorcycles, and bought a majority stake in the South Korean company in 2011 for $460 million. ($1 = 55.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

