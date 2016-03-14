FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Mahindra plans to invest $1.5 bln over three years
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

India's Mahindra plans to invest $1.5 bln over three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India’s top utility vehicle maker, plans to invest 100 billion rupees ($1.49 billion) over three fiscal years ending March 2018, the company said in an analyst presentation.

Mahindra will invest 75 billion rupees of the total in auto, tractor and related businesses, while the remaining will be used for possible acquisitions, the company said in the presentation filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

$1 = 67.1177 Indian rupees Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.