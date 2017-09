May 1 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2014 April 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 36,274 41,432 -12 DOMESTIC SALES 34,107 39,902 -15 PASSENGER VEHICLES 18,148 20,748 -13 EXPORTS 2,167 1,530 +42 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)