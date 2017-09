PORT BLAIR, India, March 13 (Reuters) - India’s defense ministry instructed the joint command on the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday to deploy ships, aircraft and helicopters to search for a missing Malaysian airliner, a command spokesman Harmeet Singh told Reuters.

The armed forces will hold a meeting on Thursday evening to decide how to coordinate their search efforts with other countries, after which they will make deployments, a senior command officer said.