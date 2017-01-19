FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India tribunal rules in favour of lenders in Kingfisher loan default case - TV
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 9 months ago

India tribunal rules in favour of lenders in Kingfisher loan default case - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A tribunal in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru has ruled in favour of a group of creditor banks seeking to recover more than $1 billion in loans now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes them, television channels reported on Thursday.

Kingfisher, once India’s second-biggest airline and controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, stopped flying in October 2012, leaving creditors, suppliers and employees unpaid.

Mallya, a flamboyant former billionaire, moved to Britain in March last year after being pursued in courts by the banks. The Indian authorities have sought ways to have Mallya, who denies being an absconder, deported by Britain.

The lenders have also separately appealed to India’s Supreme Court for the recovery of their loans to Kingfisher. ($1 = 68.1700 Indian rupees) (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.