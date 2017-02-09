NEW DELHI Feb 9 India said on Thursday it had
applied to Britain to extradite Vijay Mallya to face trial after
the liquor and aviation tycoon was charged with conspiracy and
fraud over a loan to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
Mallya moved to Britain last March after banks sued to
recover about $1.4 billion the Indian authorities say is owed by
Kingfisher. He has dismissed the charges against him, saying on
Jan. 28 that "not one rupee was misused".
Mallya's press representative was not immediately available
for comment on the Indian extradition request.
Earlier attempts by India to get Mallya, the head of the
Force India Formula One team and one-time billionaire, deported
have failed.
The new push comes after Mallya was charged in absentia last
month by the Central Bureau of Investigation - along with nine
former executives from the failed Kingfisher Airlines and IDBI
Bank Ltd - over a 9 billion rupee ($135 million) loan.
"We have today handed over the request for the extradition
of Mr Vijay Vittal Mallya, as received from the CBI, to the UK
High Commission in New Delhi," Vikas Swarup, spokesman for the
Ministry of External Affairs, told a news conference.
A spokesman for the British High Commission said it did not
comment on individual cases.
The CBI, in its charge sheet, alleged Mallya diverted 2.54
billion rupees intended for Kingfisher Airlines from India.
Kingfisher is also named as a defendant in the case.
($1 = 66.8450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alexander Smith)