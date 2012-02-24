FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mangalore Chemicals shares up 16 pct on buyout report
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 24, 2012 / 4:02 AM / 6 years ago

Mangalore Chemicals shares up 16 pct on buyout report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Mangalore Chemicals rose as much as 16 percent in early trade on Friday after a newspaper report said two buyers had approached parent UB Group to buy its shares in the company.

UB Group Chairman Vijay Mallya has been approached by Zuari Industries and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals regarding a possible acquisition of UB’s 30.4 percent holding, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Friday citing two unnamed sources.

Mallya’s UB Group controls the cash-strapped Kingfisher Airlines, which has a debt burden of at least $1.3 billion and has been refused fresh financing from its top lenders.

Shares in Zuari were little changed at 9:25 a.m. (0355 GMT) Shares in Chambal were up 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.