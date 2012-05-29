Indian shares end off highs; IT shares up

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally rose 0.1 percent on Tuesday, but lost most gains ahead of derivatives expiry and March quarter GDP data, due later in the week.

Renewed buying interest in technology shares helped the IT index end in green, with Tata Consultancy Services closing 1.3 percent up.

Amongst the decliners were shares of ITC which fell 1.6 percent.

India’s main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.1 percent at 16,427 points. The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.1 percent at 4,990.10. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)