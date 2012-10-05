Indian shares fall, snapping winning run; trading disrupted

MUMBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, snapping a four-day rise, as profit-taking hit recent outperformers such as ICICI Bank, while investor sentiment was also hit after dozens of erroneous orders triggered a brief halt in the NSE index.

ICICI Bank shares fell 1.7 percent, while mortgage lender HDFC fell 5.08 percent after Carlyle Group sold a 3.7 percent stake for $841 million.

The NSE was brought to a brief halt on Friday after Emkay Global Financial Services placed dozens of erroneous orders worth more than $125 million.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.73 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)