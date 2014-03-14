FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's 4-day cash rate hits one-month high
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

India's 4-day cash rate hits one-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - India’s four-day cash rate surged to a one-month high of 9.15 percent as banks rushed to cover their reserve needs ahead of a long weekend.

The one-day call rate closed on Thursday at 7.00/7.05 percent. Financial markets are shut on Monday for a public holiday.

Tight liquidity was evident as banks’ borrowing at the Reserve Bank of India’s repo window climbed to a one-month high of 364.71 billion rupees ($5.97 billion) from 342.11 billion rupees on Thursday.

At the RBI’s 21-day term repo auction, the central bank allotted 500 billion rupees, while banks had bid as high as 1.1 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.1400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.