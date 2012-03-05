FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian cash rate rises on robust demand
March 5, 2012 / 7:15 AM / in 6 years

Indian cash rate rises on robust demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - The Indian cash rate rose
on Monday, hovering above the Reserve Bank of India's key
lending rate of 8.50 percent, as demand for funds picked up due
to a continuing liquidity squeeze in the holiday-shortened week.	
    Banks continued to knock at the RBI's repo window to meet
their needs at the beginning of the latter half of a two-week
reporting cycle, with the financial markets closure on Thursday
on account of a local festival also fuelling demand.	
    At 12:41 p.m. (0711 GMT), the one-day call rate 
was at 8.70/8.80 percent, up from 8.40/8.45 percent on Friday
for three-day loans. The cash rates had settled at 8.90/9.00
percent on Saturday for two-day loans in thin trade.	
    Banks borrowed 1.11 trillion rupees ($22.29 billion) from
the RBI's one-day repo counter, well above the central bank's
indicated comfort level of 600 billion rupees. Last week, the
repo borrowings touched a record 1.92 trillion rupees.	
    Robust demand is expected to sustain as liquidity could
tighten further as corporates make advance tax payouts around
mid-March and as banks rush to shore up their balance sheets
before the end of the 2011/12 fiscal year on March 31.	
   Volume in the call money market was 109.50 billion
rupees, compared with 175.05 billion rupees on Friday, data from
the Clearing Corp of India showed.	
    The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.92
percent, lower than 9.08 percent on Friday.	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 317.79 billion rupees, compared
with 438.66 billion rupees in the previous session, with a
weighted average rate of 8.48 percent, up from 8.27 percent.	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume slipped to 87.32
billion rupees, from 99.97 billion rupees on Friday.	
  ($1 = 49.8 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting By Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)

