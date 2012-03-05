FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian cash rate ends higher on robust demand
March 5, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 6 years ago

Indian cash rate ends higher on robust demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)	
    MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - The Indian overnight cash
rate ended higher on Monday as tight liquidity forced banks to
borrow more at the beginning of the second week of the two-week
reserves reporting cycle.	
    The week is truncated due to a holiday on Thursday and
trading desks are likely to be thinly staffed on Friday.	
    The one-day call rate settled at 8.75/8.80
percent, up from 8.40/8.45 percent on Friday for three-day
loans. The cash rate settled at 8.90/9.00 percent for two-day
loans on Saturday in thin trade.	
    During the day, the rate had eased to 8.40 percent on waning
demand, but climbed later when banks rushed to cover mandated
reserve needs.	
    Some traders said the overnight cash rate could rise to
double digits around mid-March when companies pull cash from
banks to make advance tax payments.	
    Banks borrowed 1.11 trillion rupees ($22.29 billion) from
the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter on Monday, sharply
above the central bank's indicated comfort level of 600 billion
rupees.	
    Last week, repo borrowings touched a record 1.92 trillion
rupees on Thursday.	
    Volume in the call money market was 121.90 billion rupees,
much less than Friday's 175.05 billion rupees, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed. The weighted average rate in the
call money market was 8.89 percent, down from 9.08 percent.	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 545.40 billion rupees, compared
with 438.66 billion rupees in the previous session, with a
weighted average rate of 8.14 percent, down from 8.27 percent.	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume slipped to 89.56
billion rupees from 99.97 billion rupees on Friday.	
  ($1 = 49.8 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)

