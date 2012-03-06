FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian cash rate steady as demand tapers off
#Asia
March 6, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 6 years ago

Indian cash rate steady as demand tapers off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - The Indian overnight cash
rate held steady on Tuesday, easing from its early high as
demand tapered off, as most banks met their reserve needs in
early trades.	
    At 1:32 p.m. (0802 GMT), the one-day call rate 
remained unchanged at 8.75/8.80 percent.	
    On Monday, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said cash rates
that are 20-25 basis points above the Reserve Bank of India's
repo rate of 8.50 percent were an indication of orderly
markets. 	
    Typically, banks borrow more in the first week of the
two-week reserves reporting cycle to avoid volatile rates in the
second week.	
    The call rate had opened higher on strong demand from banks
in a truncated week on account of a local festival on Thursday.	
    However, following the dip in repo borrowings of banks, call
rate came off their early highs.	
    Banks' borrowing at the RBI's repo window fell to 874.20
billion rupees ($17.48 billion) from 1.11 trillion rupees on
Monday. 	
    "After the fall in repo number, it seems some banks have
excess liquidity," said a trader with a large state-owned bank.	
    Some traders said the overnight cash rate could rise to
double digits around mid-March when companies withdraw cash from
banks to make advance tax payments.	
    Volume in the call money market was higher at 147.99 billion
rupees, from 121.90 billion rupees on Monday, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed. The weighted average rate in the
call money market was 8.87 percent, down from 8.89 percent.	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 312.06 billion rupees, compared
with 545.40 billion rupees in the previous session, with a
weighted average rate of 8.50 percent, up sharply from 8.14
percent.	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 112.30 billion
rupees from 89.56 billion rupees on Monday.	
  ($1 = 50 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting By Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)

