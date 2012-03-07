Indian cash rate ends near 9 pct on robust demand

(Updates to close) MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - The Indian overnight cash rate ended near 9 percent on Wednesday, above the Reserve Bank of India's key lending rate of 8.50 percent, as banks' demand for funds remained high, even in the second half of the two-week reporting cycle. Typically, banks borrow less in the second week as they prefer to meet their reserve requirement in the first week. The two-day call rate closed at 8.90/8.95, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.95/9.05 percent. Indian financial markets will be closed for a local holiday on Thursday . Banks borrowed 1.26 trillion rupees ($25.1 billion) at the RBI's repo window, higher than 874.20 billion rupees borrowed in the previous session. "Demand for funds is consistently high and there is no scope for the rate to ease," a trader with a private bank said. Some dealers said the overnight cash rate could rise to double digits around mid-March when companies withdraw cash from banks to make advance tax payments. Economists expect the RBI to cut banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share of deposits they have to maintain with the central bank, when it reviews policy on March 15. Volume in the call money market was at 196.72 billion rupees, compared with 178.75 billion rupees on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. The weighted average rate in the call money market was steady at 8.88 percent. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 419.85 billion rupees, compared with 479.07 billion rupees in the previous session, with a weighted average rate of 8.53 percent, down from 8.59 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 100.87 billion rupees from 116.92 billion rupees on Tuesday. ($1 = 50.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)