Indian cash rate up as robust demand offsets CRR cut

March 12 (Reuters) - The Indian overnight cash rate rose on Monday despite a cut in the cash reserve ratio as banks covered reserve needs at the start of a new reporting cycle ahead of payment of advance taxes by companies. The one-day call rate closed at 8.85/8.90, compared with Friday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent for three-day loans. On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly announced a cut in the CRR, the share of deposits that banks must hold with it, a week before it reviews monetary policy. The cut was a much a sharper-than-expected 75 basis points aimed at infusing liquidity in a cash-starved banking system. The move is estimated to have released 480 billion rupees ($9.6 billion) of liquidity into the banking system. A Reuters poll showed the RBI is expected to hold off on cutting rates at its monetary policy review on Thursday, a day before the federal government will detail its budget for the fiscal year starting in April. The overnight cash rates may climb to above 9 percent on advance tax outflows, traders said. Banks' rising demand for funds was evident from borrowings at the RBI's repo counter, which stood at 1.31 trillion rupees, much above the central bank's indicated comfort level of 600 billion rupees of overall liquidity deficit. Typically, banks prefer to meet their reserve requirement in the first of the two-week reporting cycle to avoid the volatility in rates in the second week. Volume in the call money market was 169.97 billion rupees, while the weighted average rate was 8.81 percent. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 548.17 billion rupees, with a weighted average rate of 8.46 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 118.92 billion rupees. ($1 = 50 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)