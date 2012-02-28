FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cash rate rises as repo borrowing hits record
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 28, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 6 years ago

India cash rate rises as repo borrowing hits record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to close)	
    MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Indian overnight cash
rate rose on Tuesday as banks scrambled for funds to meet
requirements in the first week of the new two-week reserves
reporting cycle.	
    The one-day call rate closed at 9.10/9.15 percent,
up from Monday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent.	
    "There is pressure on liquidity because of higher
requirement from banks," said a trader at a state-run bank.	
    Banks borrowed a record 1.81 trillion rupees ($36.9 billion)
from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window under the liquidity
adjustment facility. In the previous session, banks borrowed
1.79 trillion rupees from the repo window.	
    "Borrowing in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation market is lower because of higher interest, and hence
banks are borrowing more from the repo," the trader said.	
    Volume in the CBLO market eased to 352.65 billion rupees
from 383.48 billion rupees on Monday.	
    The weighted average rate in the CBLO market was 8.61
percent, down marginally from 8.65 percent on Monday.	
    Banks prefer to cover most of their mandated reserve
requirements in the first week of the 2-week reporting cycle in
order to reduce exposure to possible volatility later.	
    Traders said the cash rate is expected to climb further in
mid-March, when companies make advance tax payments.	
    Volume in the call money market was 180.63 billion rupees,
compared with 159.06 billion rupees on Monday, data from the
Clearing Corp of India showed.	
    The weighted average rate in the call money market rose to
9.00 percent from Monday's 8.96 percent.	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume slipped to 103.85
billion rupees from 171.10 billion.
($1=49.1 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.