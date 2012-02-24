Indian banks raise 23.55 bln rupees via CDs

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian banks raised 23.55 billion rupees ($480.61 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday, compared with 43.35 billion rupees on the previous day. Indian banks raised a total of 163.32 billion rupees of CDs this week, higher than 112.4 billion rupees last week. Demand was strong from lenders this week because they expect tightness in liquidity around mid-March due to tax outflows, which can push up CD rates. Banks' repo borrowing were 1.35 trillion rupees, above the Reserve Bank of India's indicated comfort level of 600 billion rupees of liquidity deficit. The RBI may consider lowering banks' cash reserve ratio further to help ease tight liquidity conditions. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was steady at 10.30 percent for a third straight session, while the one-year CD yield was up 5 basis points at 10.20 percent. About 7.50 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Friday, compared with 4.25 billion rupees on Thursday, and 5.15 billion rupees on Wednesday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.1800 2950 STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 10.1000 5000 HYDERABAD BANK OF BARODA 1 YEAR 10.1000 10000 STATE BANK OF PATIALA 1 YEAR 10.1000 1950 IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 10.1900 750 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 10.1950 2900 TOTAL 23550 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)