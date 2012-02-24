FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian banks raise 23.55 bln rupees via CDs
February 24, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

Indian banks raise 23.55 bln rupees via CDs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian banks raised 23.55
billion rupees ($480.61 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Friday, compared with 43.35 billion rupees on the
previous day.	
    Indian banks raised a total of 163.32 billion rupees of CDs
this week, higher than 112.4 billion rupees last week.	
    Demand was strong from lenders this week because they expect
tightness in liquidity around mid-March due to tax outflows,
which can push up CD rates.	
    Banks' repo borrowing were 1.35 trillion rupees, above the
Reserve Bank of India's indicated comfort level of 600 billion
rupees of liquidity deficit. 	
    The RBI may consider lowering banks' cash reserve ratio
further to help ease tight liquidity conditions. 	
    The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
 was steady at 10.30 percent for a third straight
session, while the one-year CD yield was up 5
basis points at 10.20 percent.	
    About 7.50 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the
secondary market on Friday, compared with 4.25 billion rupees on
Thursday, and 5.15 billion rupees on Wednesday, Reuters data
showed.	
    Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Friday:	
    	
  	
       ANDHRA BANK          1 YEAR     10.1800        2950
                                                 
     STATE BANK OF          1 YEAR     10.1000        5000
        HYDERABAD                                
     BANK OF BARODA         1 YEAR     10.1000       10000
                                                 
  STATE BANK OF PATIALA     1 YEAR     10.1000        1950
        IDBI BANK           1 YEAR     10.1900        750
                                                 
  UNITED BANK OF INDIA      1 YEAR     10.1950        2900
                                                 
          TOTAL                                      23550
 	
	
	
	
($1=49.2 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

