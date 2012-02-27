Indian banks raise 8 bln rupees via CDs

MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian banks raised 8 billion rupees ($162.6 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday, sharply lower than 23.55 billion rupees on Friday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was up 10 basis points at 10.40 percent, while the one-year CD yield was up 5 basis points at 10.25 percent. About 4.80 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Friday, compared with 7.50 billion rupees on Friday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday: ALLAHABAD BANK 1 YEAR 10.2000 1750 ALLAHABAD BANK 1 YEAR 10.2500 2000 SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 10.2500 4250 TOTAL 8000 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)