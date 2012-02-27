FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian banks raise 8 bln rupees via CDs
February 27, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 6 years ago

Indian banks raise 8 bln rupees via CDs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian banks raised 8
billion rupees ($162.6 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Monday, sharply lower than 23.55 billion rupees on
Friday.	
    The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
 was up 10 basis points at 10.40 percent, while
the one-year CD yield was up 5 basis points at
10.25 percent.	
    About 4.80 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the
secondary market on Friday, compared with 7.50 billion rupees on
Friday, Reuters data showed.	
    Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Monday:	
    	
  	
      ALLAHABAD BANK        1 YEAR     10.2000        1750
                                                 
      ALLAHABAD BANK        1 YEAR     10.2500        2000
                                                 
      SYNDICATE BANK        1 YEAR     10.2500        4250
                                                 
          TOTAL                                       8000
 	
	
($1=49.2 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

