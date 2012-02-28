FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian banks raise 15.25 bln rupees via CDs
February 28, 2012

Indian banks raise 15.25 bln rupees via CDs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian banks raised 15.25
billion rupees ($310.6 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Tuesday, up from 8 billion rupees on Monday.	
    The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
 rose 5 basis points to 10.45 percent, while the
one-year CD yield rose 5 basis points to 10.30
percent.	
    About 3.80 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the
secondary market on Tuesday, compared with 4.80 billion rupees
on Monday, Reuters data showed.	
    Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Tuesday:	
    	
  	
   ING VYSYA               3 MONTHS    10.6000        1000
   ANDHRA BANK              1 YEAR     10.3000        3000
  PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK      1 YEAR     10.2900        5000
                                                 
   STATE BANK OF PATIALA    1 YEAR     10.2500        3500
  VIJAYA BANK               1 YEAR     10.3500         750
  STATE BANK OF MYSORE     1-MAR-13    10.2500        2000
                                                 
               TOTAL                                 15250
 	
	
($1=49.1 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)

