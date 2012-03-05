FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian banks raise 22.95 bln rupees via CDs
March 5, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

Indian banks raise 22.95 bln rupees via CDs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian banks raised 22.95
billion rupees ($460.8 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Monday, sharply lower from 83.70 billion rupees raised
on Friday.	
    The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
 and on the one-year CD rose 10
basis points each at 10.90 percent and 10.60 percent,
respectively.	
    About 4.5 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary
market on Monday, up from 3.75 billion rupees on Friday, Reuters
data showed.	
    Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Monday:	
    	
    	
       AXIS BANK         18-Apr-12     11.1000       600
                                                 
    CORPORATION BANK      5-Jun-12     10.8800       3500
                                                 
   ORIENTAL BANK OF       5-Jun-12     10.9000       850
   COMMERCE                                      
      VIJAYA BANK        13-Jun-12     10.9300      13000
                                                 
   ORIENTAL BANK OF      11-Mar-13     10.5500       5000
   COMMERCE                                      
                                                    22950
 	
    For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:	
    Indian bond issuances                
    Asia debt news                       
    India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: 
    Spreads over Indian federal bonds      
    Indian secondary corporate bond deals  
    Secondary market Indian CP Prices      
    India Certificates of Deposit page     	
    ($1=49.8 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)

