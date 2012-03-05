Indian banks raise 22.95 bln rupees via CDs

MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Indian banks raised 22.95 billion rupees ($460.8 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday, sharply lower from 83.70 billion rupees raised on Friday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and on the one-year CD rose 10 basis points each at 10.90 percent and 10.60 percent, respectively. About 4.5 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Monday, up from 3.75 billion rupees on Friday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday: AXIS BANK 18-Apr-12 11.1000 600 CORPORATION BANK 5-Jun-12 10.8800 3500 ORIENTAL BANK OF 5-Jun-12 10.9000 850 COMMERCE VIJAYA BANK 13-Jun-12 10.9300 13000 ORIENTAL BANK OF 11-Mar-13 10.5500 5000 COMMERCE 22950 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1=49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)