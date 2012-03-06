FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks raise 32.35 bln rupees via CDs
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

Indian banks raise 32.35 bln rupees via CDs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Indian banks raised 32.35
billion rupees ($641.9 million) via certificates of deposit
(CDs) on Tuesday, compared with 22.95 billion rupees raised on
Monday.	
    The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
 rose 20 basis points to 11.10 percent, while the
one-year CD yield rose 5 basis points 10.65
percent.	
    About 3.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the
secondary market on Tuesday, down from 4.5 billion rupees on
Monday, Reuters data showed.	
    Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Tuesday:	
    	
    	
  DENA BANK              3 MONTHS    11.1200         4500
     BANK OF INDIA       3 MONTHS    11.0500        10000
                                               
   CORPORATION BANK      3 MONTHS    11.1000         1300
                                               
  BANK OF MAHARASHTRA    3 MONTHS    11.0800         2000
                                               
    SYNDICATE BANK       6 MONTHS    10.9500         3500
                                               
   ORIENTAL BANK OF       1 YEAR     10.6900         3900
   COMMERCE                                    
 VIJAYA BANK              1 YEAR     10.7000         1900
 ANDHRA BANK              1 YEAR     10.7000         4250
  DENA BANK               1 YEAR     10.7200         1000
                                                    32350
 	
    For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:	
    Indian bond issuances                
    Asia debt news                       
    India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: 
    Spreads over Indian federal bonds      
    Indian secondary corporate bond deals  
    Secondary market Indian CP Prices      
    India Certificates of Deposit page     	
    ($1 = 50.4 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.