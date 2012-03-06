Indian banks raise 32.35 bln rupees via CDs

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Indian banks raised 32.35 billion rupees ($641.9 million) via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday, compared with 22.95 billion rupees raised on Monday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 20 basis points to 11.10 percent, while the one-year CD yield rose 5 basis points 10.65 percent. About 3.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded in the secondary market on Tuesday, down from 4.5 billion rupees on Monday, Reuters data showed. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday: DENA BANK 3 MONTHS 11.1200 4500 BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 11.0500 10000 CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 11.1000 1300 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 3 MONTHS 11.0800 2000 SYNDICATE BANK 6 MONTHS 10.9500 3500 ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 10.6900 3900 COMMERCE VIJAYA BANK 1 YEAR 10.7000 1900 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 10.7000 4250 DENA BANK 1 YEAR 10.7200 1000 32350 For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 50.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)