Indian shares end at 1-mth high; banks gains
#Asia
June 12, 2012 / 11:49 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares end at 1-mth high; banks gains

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* India's BSE index hits highest close in 1-mth
    * Industrial output in April grows at 0.1 pct
    * Hopes for cuts in interest rates, CRR boost banks

    By Manoj Dharra	
    MUMBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - India's benchmark index rose 1.2
percent on Tuesday to its highest close in over a month after
weak output data raised hopes the central bank will cut interest
rates, and possibly even the cash reserve ratio, in a bid to
bolster the economy.	
    Banks were among the leading gainers, also helped after
Financial Services Secretary D.K. Mittal said state-run banks
would welcome a 1 percentage point cut in the country's cash
reserve ratio by the Reserve Bank of India. 	
    The comments cemented expectations for some type of action
from the RBI at its policy meeting on June 18, after industrial
production in April barely grew at 0.1 percent from a year
earlier, according to data out on Tuesday. 	
    India is facing a number of challenges across multiple
fronts, with growth slowing sharply in the first three months of
the year. The country is also at risk of losing its investment
grade status from Standard & Poor's. 	
    "I think RBI would cut rates and CRR given the current
situation, but more important is how India manages its fiscal
deficit issues," said Vijay Kedia, managing director of
investment firm Kedia Securities.  	
    "It's a wake up call for government for some structural
policy action as GDP, IIP and all other indicators are singing
the same song," he added.	
    India's main 30-share BSE index rose 1.17 percent
to 16,862.80, points, its highest close since May 7 after
recovering from a session fall of as much as 0.7 percent.	
    The benchmark index has now gained for the sixth out of past
seven sessions, and is up 4 p ercent so far in June, recovering
steadily from steep falls in May when the rupee tumbled
to a series of record lows against the dollar.	
   The broader 50-share NSE index gained 1.22 percent to
5,115.90 points.	
   Inflation data on Thursday will be key in adjusting interest
rate expectations. A Reuters poll shows the wholesale price
index likely accelerated to 7.60 percent in May from a year ago,
the fastest pace this year.  	
   Higher WPI could cloud the outcome of the RBI's policy
meeting given the central bank has previously expressed concerns
about inflationary pressures.	
   Nonetheless, stock investors are betting the RBI will have to
take further steps to revive growth after last cutting the repo
rate by 50 basis points in April and the cash reserve ratio in
early March.	
    Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index 
, gained 1.71 percent and have added 7.4 percent so
far this month.	
    State Bank of India gained 1.9 percent, while
prrivate lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC bank 
rose about 1.4 percent each.	
    Rate-sensitive auto shares also rallied on hopes that lower
interest rates will help lower financing costs for vehicles.
Tata Motors gained 3.2 percent.	
    Property firms also advanced, with DLF, India's
biggest real estate company, gaining 2.6 percent, while Housing
Development & Infrastructure added 3.8 percent. 	
    Shares in India's state-owned  power sector lenders rose on 	
hopes that power distribution companies would be allowed to 	
raise electricity tariffs, thereby improving their loan 	
repayment capabilities. 	
    Shares in Power Finance Corporation and Rural
Electrification Corp rose over 2 percent each.	
    	
 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)

