India corp bond yields end flat in absence of cues
February 27, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 6 years ago

India corp bond yields end flat in absence of cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indian corporate bond
yields ended little changed on Monday, tracking government bond
yields, in the absence of any clear cues.	
    The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield 
closed unchanged at 9.34 percent, while the 10-year yield
 ended 1 basis point lower at 9.25 percent.	
    The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government
debt of the same maturity narrowed to 80.25 basis points from
81.74 on Friday.	
    Total volume in the corporate bond market was 67.22 billion
rupees ($1.37 billion), up from Friday's 45.48 billion rupees.	
    The 10-year benchmark federal bond yield 
settled steady at 8.23 percent. It moved in a narrow 2 basis
point band during the day.  	
 ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

