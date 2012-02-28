FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India corp bond yields unchanged as cash tight
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 6 years

India corp bond yields unchanged as cash tight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian corporate bond
yields ended little changed on Tuesday in a dull market as most
banks preferred to stay away citing tight cash conditions.	
    However, foreign investors have been buying corporate bonds
for the last few days to utilise their unused allocations before
they expire on Wednesday. 	
    Data from India's stock market regulator showed that unused
foreign institutional investor (FII) limits for
non-infrastructure corporate bonds stood at 226.85 billion
rupees ($4.62 billion) as of Feb. 15.	
    "FIIs have bought around 30 billion rupees in the three days
as they want to utilise the pending limits," said a foreign bank
dealer.	
    Liquidity has tightened sharply and is currently around 1.6
trillion rupees, which is over three times more than the central
bank's stated comfort zone.	
    The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield 
closed unchanged at 9.34 percent, while the 10-year yield
 ended 1 basis point higher at 9.26 percent.	
    The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government
debt of the same maturity widened to 83.07 basis points from
80.25 on Monday.	
    Total volume in the corporate bond market was 58.19 billion
rupees ($1.37 billion), down from Monday's 67.22 billion rupees.	
    ($1 = 49.05 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.