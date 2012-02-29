India corporate bond yields end little changed

MUMBAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Indian corporate bond yields were steady in quiet trading on Wednesday as issuers held back because of high interest rates and tight liquidity, and buyers opted for less-risky goverrnment paper. The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield and the 10-year bond yield both closed unchanged, at 9.34 percent and 9.26 percent respectively. The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government debt of the same maturity widened to 83.21 basis points from 83.07 on Tuesday. Total volume in the corporate bond market was 45.15 billion rupees ($1.37 billion), down from Tuesday's 58.19 billion rupees. ($1 = 49 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)