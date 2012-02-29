FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India corporate bond yields end little changed
February 29, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 6 years ago

India corporate bond yields end little changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Indian corporate bond
yields were steady in quiet trading on Wednesday as issuers held
back because of high interest rates and tight liquidity, and
buyers opted for less-risky goverrnment paper.	
    The five-year benchmark corporate bond yield and
the 10-year bond yield both closed unchanged, at
9.34 percent and 9.26 percent respectively.	
    The spread between 10-year corporate bonds and government
debt of the same maturity widened to 83.21 basis points from
83.07 on Tuesday.	
    Total volume in the corporate bond market was 45.15 billion
rupees ($1.37 billion), down from Tuesday's 58.19 billion
rupees.	
    ($1 = 49 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ted Kerr)

