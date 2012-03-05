FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's 5-year corporate bond yield ends unchanged
March 5, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 6 years ago

India's 5-year corporate bond yield ends unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - India's benchmark
five-year corporate bond yield ended steady  on Monday in the
absence of any immediate trigger, while 10-year corporate bond
yield closed marginally lower.	
    The five-year corporate bond yield ended at 9.35
percent, while the 10-year bond yield closed down 2
basis points at 9.30 percent.	
    Traders are awaiting details of the government's borrowing
programme for the 2012/13 fiscal year, due to be announced in
the federal budget on March 16, for further direction.	
    The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
debt of the same maturity narrowed to 84.68 basis points from
86.97 on Friday.	
    Total volume in the corporate bond market was 14.01 billion
rupees ($281.3 million), compared with Friday's 19.44 billion
rupees.	
($1 = 49.8 rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)

