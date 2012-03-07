FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's 10-year corporate bond yield rises on supply
March 7, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 6 years

India's 10-year corporate bond yield rises on supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - India's benchmark 10-year
corporate bond yield rose on robust supply in the long end while
five-year yield closed steady on Wednesday, with yields seen
staying rangebound until next week's policy review.	
    The five-year corporate bond yield ended
unchanged at 9.43 percent, while the 10-year bond yield
 rose 3 basis points to 9.36 percent.	
    Power Finance Corp opened bids to raise at least
1.5 billion rupees via private placement of bonds on Wednesday.
 	
    State-owned utility Damodar Valley Corp also opened bids for
an up to 44 billion rupee issue on Wednesday.	
    Traders expect corporate bond yields to remain rangebound
until the Reserve Bank of India's mid-quarter policy review on
March 15 and the 2012/13 federal budget announcement the
following day.	
    A Reuters poll earlier this week showed that the budgeted
borrowing for 2012/13 fiscal year would likely be set at 5.3
trillion rupees, up from a scheduled 5.1 trillion in the fiscal
year ending March 31. 	
    The spread between the 10-year corporate bond and government
debt of the same maturity widened to 89.89 basis points from
87.21 on Tuesday.	
    Total volume in the corporate bond market was 24.62 billion
rupees on Wednesday.	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)

