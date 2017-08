Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares recovered from recent losses to close at their highest in more than one week on Thursday, after a volatile trading session ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

The BSE index rose 0.59 percent to 26,366.15, while the broader NSE index ended 0.86 percent higher at 8,103.60.

Both the indexes posted their highest closing level since Dec. 19.

